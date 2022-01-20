In the last few hours, Tilsa Lozano made a statement showing her disagreement with an event that happened to her while she was enjoying a day at the beach with Jackson Mora and her children. The model came to “square” a young woman who was invading her privacy and personal space by recording her and taking photos of her without her consent.

“The girl was taking photos of me, so I told her: ‘If you want to take a photo with me, obviously I’m going to take it with delight, but if you’re taking photos of me hiding, invading my space and my privacy, in a super uncomfortable, it was quite annoying to me,'” he indicated in his Instagram stories.

Brunella Horna asked Tilsa Lozano to have more strap

This episode was covered in the new morning program of América Televisión, hosted by Brunella Horna and Valeria Piazza. The young businesswoman tried to understand Tilsa, although she also assured that the presenter should have a little more patience with the followers since all this is the effect of fame.

“What happens is that when you are on television, since you have good things, good contracts or people who love you, you also expose yourself to that which leaves privacy aside. So you can not complain because it is the decision you made, “he said.

Brunella Horna revealed the painful moment she lived when her grandmother died

Continuing with the theme, Brunella Horna recounted an event that she experienced five years ago when her grandmother passed away. The young businesswoman revealed that despite the hard time she was going through, the people who saw her on the street did not stop recording her or taking photos of her.

“When my grandmother died 5 years ago, many people approached me to take photos of me, and one cannot complain because since I have companies, I live from the press… To have a leash,” he added.