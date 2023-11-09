Brunella Horna He surprised more than one viewer when he told, in the program ‘América hoy’, that he experienced a terrible episode after learning about the blackout that occurred at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, better known as Matute. Let us remember that, last Wednesday, November 8, Universitario de Deportes defeated Lima Alliance in the final of League 1-2023. The creams won against the intimates with two goals. However, the happiness for the ‘U’ fans ended when, at the end of the duel, it was decided to leave the football venue in the dark, an action that has received hundreds of criticisms.

What was the terrible episode that Brunella Horna went through after the blackout in Matute?

This Thursday, November 9, Brunella Horna He took advantage of his program to narrate that he had a bad moment when he found out that at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, where the classic ‘U’ vs. Alianza Lima, there was a blackout.

In this regard, the TV host pointed out that although she did not attend this football event, she was afraid for her close relatives, who came to this venue to support the team of her loves. “I was worried because my family was in the stadium. I got very nervous, I didn’t know what was happening. There was no signal and my dad didn’t answer the phone,” narrated the popular ‘Boo.’

After that, Richard Acuña’s wife made a strong criticism of theblue and white club. “They have put their own fans at risk. (…) Alianza put its own fans at risk”, added.

Brunella Horna was outraged by what happened in the stadium where the last classic was held. Photo: América TV

What did Federico Salazar say about what Brunella Horna told?

Federico Salazar, a faithful follower of the Alianza Lima team, questioned the words of Brunella Horna who blamed the Alianza Lima Club for what happened in Matute.

“It’s not like that, you say Alianza and we can be talking about the team, the club, the leadership. We must investigate who is responsible. (…) The Alianza club is the owner of the house”, he replied.

