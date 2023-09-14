Almost a year after the terrible event that shocked the region of Central Italy, the body of Brunella Chiù, lost in the Marche floods in September 2022, has been identified. They recovered it on the Tremiti islands. He was then buried in Vieste. The DNA test confirmed that it was indeed the woman, dragged away by the current together with her daughter, who also died. Except for the son, who found shelter in a tree.

The 56-year-old woman was the last missing person from the flood which hit the Marche region on 15 September 2022. One year after what happened, his body was identified. They found it in the waters off the Tremiti Islands, in Puglia.

The official communication comes from the Forestry Group – Nipaaf of L’Aquila. The L’Aquila Prosecutor’s Office informed that a copy of the investigations carried out by the Carabinieri of the Ris of Rome was also attached to the notification, which attest to the compatibility in DNA comparison.

The body was found in November 2022 on the Tremiti Islands. Today he is buried in Vieste cemetery. Only now, however, has her son, the only survivor of this tragedy, been able to be certain that she was his mother.

The flood of the Misa river carried the woman’s lifeless body into the sea. Sea currents then dragged him 120 miles away from the port of Senigallia. For the son it is news that lightens his heart, a year after the loss of his sister too.

Brunella Chiù missing in the Marche flood, body identified thanks to DNA comparison

On behalf of the entire community, I express my thanks and gratitude to the Forestry Carabinieri of the Nipaaf of L’Aquila and to the Judicial Authority for the fundamental work that led to the discovery of Brunella. Our gratitude goes to the Prefecture of Ancona, to all the police forces, to the Civil Protection and to the other institutions that have done their utmost in the research activities from the first moments.

This is the comment of the President of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli.