Brunella Horna He had an uncomfortable moment in the middle of the ‘America Today’ program broadcast last Wednesday, November 15. His driving partner Edson Dávila played a practical joke on the popular ‘Baby Brune’ in relation to the statue of César Acuña which had been placed at the headquarters of the César Vallejo University in Trujillo, La Libertad. After hearing that her father-in-law was named, Richard Acuña’s wife became angry and had a forceful response to ‘Giselo’.

What happened to the statue of César Acuña, Brunella Horna’s father-in-law?

On the campus of the Cesar Vallejo Universityat the Trujillo headquarters, a life-size, gold-colored statue of the founder of the house of studies was ordered to be built, César Acuña Peralta.

This statue was unveiled last Sunday, November 12 in front of Beatriz Merino Lucero, executive president of the UCV; María Teresa Acuña and Kelly Acuña Núñez, relatives of the current governor of La Libertad. However, hours later they removed it.

This is what the statue of César Acuña looked like on the campus of the César Vallejo University. Photo: Infored Peru

What was the joke that ‘Giselo’ played on Brunella Horna?

Edson Davilabetter known as ‘Giselo’, played a prank on Brunella Horna during the live broadcast of ‘America Today’. In that sense, the TV host assured that the popular ‘Bubu’ would have missed the program to help carry the statue of his father-in-law Cesar Acuña.

“I don’t mess with your mother or your family, so I’m not going to allow you to mess with my father-in-law either.”“, said Oven with obvious annoyance.