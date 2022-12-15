Fire! Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña set off all the alarms by posting on their social networks that they will not get married on Saturday, December 17 as scheduled.

the driver of “America Today” had said on his Instagram account that he had symptoms of the COVID-19 and that the discard test would be performed. However, she later verified that she did not have the disease and this was not the cause of the postponement of her wedding… So, why was there no marriage? Next, we explain it to you.

What did Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña say?

The couple’s statement indicated that due to the political situation they preferred to marry at another time. “This is not the time to celebrate; For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our wedding due to the current crisis,” the letter said.

“Both we and our families and friends have eagerly awaited the date on which we both swear eternal love and confirm before God our wishes for a life together. We have put a lot of effort into it with the enthusiastic participation of those who love us. Nevertheless, we cannot celebrate while our homeland lives through uncertain hours and the loss of life mourns us all ”, the statement stated.

Brunella Horna’s statement on social networks. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

What did Magaly Medina say about the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña?

On the other hand, the host of “Magaly TV, La Firme” said that what the couple did was due to “Richard’s political career”, because they do not want to project a wrong image to their future voters. According to this version, it would have been the ex-congressman who would have made the decision to postpone the wedding.

“In this case, the Acuña family is political, there is no way that they continue in a situation like this, with a celebration. He thinks about his political career, it would be questionable that while the country bleeds to death, they get married in a wedding in which there will be a waste of money, ”said the ATV figure.

How was Brunella Horna’s bachelorette party?

At the end of October, Brunella Horna traveled to Miami in the company of her friends to celebrate her bachelorette party. The model stayed in a luxurious hotel and enjoyed a night of dancing in a nightclub in the busy city. Through social networks, she shared images of that moment.