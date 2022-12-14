Despite the fact that they announced their engagement in style, Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna They have made the difficult decision to suspend the celebration of their nuptials in the framework of the complicated political crisis that the country is going through, due to the massive protests in various regions of Peru in rejection of the government of the day and the Congress of the Republic.

Through her social networks, the businesswoman informed her social network community and her relatives that her marriage to the son of César Acuña agreed for this Saturday, December 17, would not take place due to recent events in the situation.

Brunella and Richard Acuña’s wedding is suspended

The statement began by expressing the following: “This is not the time to celebrate; For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to call off our wedding due to the current crisis.”

“Both we and our families and friends have eagerly awaited the date on which we both swear eternal love and confirm before God our wishes for a life together. We have put a lot of effort into it with the enthusiastic participation of those who love us. However, we cannot celebrate while our country is going through uncertain times and the loss of life mourns us all, ”he said in the second paragraph of the letter.