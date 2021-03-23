At his short 22 years, Brunella Torpoco is attracting attention with his particular style of versioning the boleros in salsa. The young woman carries this musical genre in her veins, since she grew up in Chacaritas, in Callao, the cradle of Peruvian salsa.

Torpoco, who comes from a humble family but with a lot of love for music, commented that he will continue down this path from bolero to salsa, which he calls “salsa of spite”.

“I paid tribute to Gaby Zevallos (a Peruvian who brought Juan Gabriel’s hits to the bolero) and I will continue to cover it because it is quite popular on social networks“Said in a statement the young woman, who has been nicknamed by her fans as ‘Ronquita de la Salsa’. His followers express that his imposing voice has not been displaced by the well-known artists of the genre such as Yahaira Plasencia, Daniela Darcourt or Kate Candela.

His hits include the songs “Señora”, “Mal hombre”, “Ella”, “Sinvergüenza” and “Jugué tu papel”.

What’s more, Brunella recorded a creole mix by Tito Manrique, recognized music producer who won the Silver Gaviota at the Viña del Mar Festival 2015 with the Peruvian group Cosa Nuestra.

On the other hand, the young singer recognized that it is not easy to make music in Peru and, even more so, with the pandemic. However, she goes ahead with her projects.

“I’ve been in music for six years now. I started working with my dad in small digital orchestras. Now I am as a soloist and I put effort into everything, so little by little it is bearing fruit “, he assured.

