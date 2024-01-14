Brunei | The Instagram prince traveled in a Rolls-Royce to get married at the end of ten days of celebrations

The Prince of Brunei was a famous bachelor whose marriage surprised millions of Instagram followers.

of Brunei prince Abdul Mateen got married on Sunday at the end of the ten-day wedding celebrations.

Abdul Mateen and the bride Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah presented themselves to citizens for the first time on the streets of Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, driving a Rolls-Royce, said British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Abdul Mateen is very well known for being the prince of a miniature state that is quite far down the line of succession. Mateen has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram. He was known for his bachelor life, and the wedding came as a surprise to followers.

Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walked to their wedding reception in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday.

of Brunei the kingdom is located on the island of Borneo, and its only border neighbor is Malaysia.

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, 77, is not only one of the longest-reigning heads of state, but also reportedly one of the richest people in the world. Brunei's wealth comes from oil.

Mateen, 32, is the Sultan's tenth child. Despite this, it was said that there were about 5,000 invited guests at the prince's wedding, among them, among others, the royal family of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah sat for their wedding reception at the official palace of the Sultan of Brunei at Istana Nurul Iman in the Brunei capital on Sunday.

Brunei is an Islamic state that implements Sharia law. Wednesday's Islamic marriage ceremony was attended only by male members of the royal household.

Also the bride, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, 29, is from Brunei's power elite. His grandfather is an advisor to the Sultan. He reportedly owns companies in the clothing and travel industry.