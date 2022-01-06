The 2022 World Cup will start with the great news of the official absence of the Honda from the championship, although the latter will continue to provide assistance and technical advice to Red Bull and AlphaTauri in view of the next season, until 2025. The decision of the Japanese giant to abandon Formula 1 as a supplier of power units was taken in October 2020, the period in which the Japanese manufacturer communicated the exit from the Circus at the end of 2021. A choice that surprised many fans and professionals, especially because it matured in a context in which Honda was demonstrating continuous and gradual progress, then culminating in theworld champion victory by Verstappen in December. While having always clearly denied any hypothesis concerning a return to Formula 1, several former drivers are nevertheless convinced that the Minato manufacturer will return to play a defined and official role in the Circus.

Among these also Martin Brundle, today television commentator for Sky Sports F1 and standard bearer of Ligier in 1995, when the French team adopted Mugen-Honda engines. The British, speaking to the microphones of the broadcaster for which he works, underlined his thoughts on the future of the Japanese brand in the top flight, thus expressing his opinion: “The Red Bull – he has declared – she has been very generous in maintaining a relationship with Honda throughout her transition. They will come back, and we hope that we can also join the Volkswagen group with Audi. At the moment Formula 1 is stratospheric, they can always make the decision to return ”.

Without going into the topic of a possible return to F1 by Honda, too Jenson Button added considerations on the Japanese house, limiting himself to the improvements highlighted as a power unit supplier from 2015 to today: “During our first race together in McLaren – he added – we were two and a half laps behind the leader. It’s nice to see all that progress, and especially that kind of relationship with Red Bull that was exactly what they needed to be successful. “