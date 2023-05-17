Norris, wings clipped in McLaren

There McLaren has secured one of the driver pairs that best combine youth and talent: Lando Norris is now a certainty of today’s Formula 1, while Oscar Plates he demonstrated in the minor categories that he has all the skills to become a protagonist of the future. But how much good can the current McLaren do for the ambitions of these two youngsters?

Piastri, in order to go to McLaren, has left Alpine, which, net of the managerial difficulties, seems to be a more solid project. Norris is linked with the Woking team until the end of 2025, and he’s probably cursing himself for this choice. Especially if McLaren’s difficulties continue, the British would change his mind at the end of the contract, also because in 2025 he will be 26, and he will rightfully want to get more than compliments. Martin Brundle, in this regard, advised him to shop around in the near future.

Brundle’s words

“Lando finds himself in a much more difficult situation than Oscar. Piastri just has to stay close to Norris or beat him, while Lando has to try to beat everyone else, it’s a tough challenge for him“, the Briton told compatriots from Sky Sports F1. “It’s clear that Norris wants reassurance. And I can say that will look around. He has to do it, but he’s stuck in contracts. He still has some time left and he’s young, but in the next 18 months McLaren will have to make the leap in quality for himotherwise Lando will look around“.

McLaren’s difficulties

After appearing to recover in Melbourne and Baku, McLaren returned to quicksand in Miami, where it suffered the shame of a double elimination in Q1, something that hadn’t happened since qualifying for the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. Woking chose to start with the soft tyre, a gamble that didn’t pay off at all, and encountered serious problems with the braking system. Even in the winter tests and in the first race of the World Championship, technical problems had slowed down Norris, who also succumbed to nervousness in Bahrain by punching a wall in the garage.