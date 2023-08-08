Those are strong words from Martin Brundle. Verstappen shouldn’t be crying like that. But about what then?

Do you remember, before? When everything was even better? Back then the men didn’t have nail polish, but chest hair. Then they did not eat honey, but chewed on bees. Then they had no burnout, but they just got a blow to their canis from the boatswain when work had to be done.

Martin Brundle also likes to muse about that time. At least, that’s what we think here. Anyway, he likes to talk about it. Like now, he thinks that Verstappen -and the others too- should not cry so much.

But about what then?

Brundle: Verstappen shouldn’t cry so much

In this case it is about Spa. About driving in the rain there, that is. The drivers have been complaining for a long time that you don’t have a hand in front of you when you’re behind another driver on wet asphalt. And rightly so, because you SEE nothing either.

But Martin Brundle thinks that the current divas – including Max Verstappen – should not act like this. He says: accept that it is dangerous, or just don’t get in anymore. Danger is just part of it as far as he is concerned, that is something the audience likes.

If you don’t go full throttle in the rain, then it’s time to do something else, says the old Brit. And oh yes, he also thinks adjusting circuits to get the speed out is nonsense, then people will die in other ways. Are Brundle’s words, aren’t they?

Well. He has a point in itself, but it’s nice and easy to talk. After all, he is no longer in the car. Don’t let Dilano van ‘t Hoff’s family read it. I think they don’t quite agree with him…

I say with some sense of understatement…

This article Brundle: Verstappen shouldn’t cry so much appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Brundle #Verstappen #shouldnt #cry