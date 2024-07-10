by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Mercedes, can it be done?

After being away from the paddock for several weeks, the return of Jos Verstappen in close contact with the track has made its voice heard. Between statements against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and others that reopen the road for the marriage between his son Max and the Mercedesthe former driver set fire to the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix: he did it, perhaps out of contempt, right in Red Bull’s home race.

The Verstappen scenario at Mercedes has been known for a long timeeven if in the last few weeks he had cooled down superficially. In reality, as we have always reported, Toto Wolff has worked on the flanks and will continue to do so as long as he can to snatch the Dutchman from his rivals, waiting for news on the power struggle in Red Bull. According to Martin Brundlemuch depends on Mercedes’ ability to reach or get close to the level of the reigning champions on the track: it would only be the car (competitive, although not dominant in the last few races) that would keep the Dutchman in Red Bull.

Brundle’s words

“The plot thickens. It looks like Mercedes is waiting to see what happens at Red Bull: whether it’s 2025 or 2026, time will tell. Christian is absolutely saying that’s not going to happen and it has to be said that Max has been pretty consistent in saying that he has a long-term contract. (2028, ed.). I’m pretty comfortably in the lead at the moment. Think about that for a minute and reason why you would like to escape from this situation“, these are the words of the former British pilot.

“There is something wrongbut Red Bull seems to be saying that he is not going anywhere, especially next year“.

It has often been said that Super Max has put a lot of himself into his latest victories. Which is undoubtedly true, but even in the first part of the year the Dutchman has overcome difficult obstacles, because in those very weeks the controversy erupted in Red Bull and there was talk of his departure. Nonetheless, Verstappen has always been able to separate the track from the tensions: “His talent emerged. Max had to jump through hoops from Bahrain onwardswith all the problems that have occurred in the team, with the internal politics of the team, involving his father, Red Bull and its team principal. Max, in some ways, had to live on a very delicate balance, to then go and dominate the races in the first part of the season. It was really impressive.“.