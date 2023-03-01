The fears of Mercedes

At Mercedes there is a period of doubts and fears regarding the potential of the new one W14, which, unlike the single-seater brought to the track by the Brackley team in 2022, however seems to have solved the porpoising problems, the same ones that afflicted the then reigning world champion team. In last year’s pre-season tests, the Anglo-German manufacturer seemed about to reconfirm itself with the solutions adopted for the W13, only to then face one of its most disappointing championships. On the eve of this season, on the contrary, the concept of the technical problems faced in the last world championship seems to have been perfected, but the first sensations of this eve of 2023 still see a Mercedes not yet at the levels of Red Bull.

Brackley and Liverpool

There are therefore concerns in the Anglo-German team, the same ones that a former driver like Martin Brundlecommentator today for Sky Sports F1. The Briton, who spoke about Mercedes’ problems on the same television platform, made a sporting comparison with a Premier League team to better understand what is happening in Brackley: “It’s strange in this team – has explained – I look for example the Liverpool right now, where there are little nuances, a couple of personnel changes and one lack of trust. That’s what I’m seeing at Mercedes right now.”

Act quickly

For the former Benetton and McLaren driver, there are therefore objectives to be achieved quickly for the team that will feature George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on the starting grid, also and above all to avoid the missteps already made in 2022: “Last year I thought they were going to make improvements with that car really fast – he added – when we saw it in the paddock a year ago, we thought it would leave everyone in the dust, but we were wrong. It is clear that they still need to improve, e they must do it soon. Recall that last year Verstappen did not score points until the second race, but still took the world championship. Mercedes will have to intervene quickly and fix the problem.”

In Sakhir the first signs

In order to be able to see the results of the first interventions, or the confirmations of what is not going the right way, it will be possible to notice these aspects during the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first appointment of this season scheduled for this weekend. Through this link it will be possible to view not only the start times of all the sessions (including those of Formula 2 and Formula 3), but also the TV channels that will guarantee live broadcasts.