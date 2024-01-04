F1 wants to liven up the format

In recent years the owners of Formula 1 – the Americans of Liberty Media – have made it abundantly clear their desire to create a spectacle at every event. The creation of competitions fits into this scenario Sprintgrand prix of shorter duration which are held on Saturday afternoon, to give spectators – on television and in the stands – even more emotions.

However, as we have seen, and as one might expect, the format showed some shortcomings. The drivers themselves – with Max Verstappen in the lead – declared themselves doubtful on the issue.

The Dutch world champion, in particular, did not spare any criticism, underlining several times that the 100 km on Saturday allows the public to already guess the progress of the Sunday race, which thus loses pathos.

Future changes

Formula 1 has made no secret that the possibility of a revision of the format has been on the table for discussion in recent weeks, with the Sprint potentially being moved to Saturday morning and a revision of the Parc Fermé regime. The possibility of an inverted grid seems to have been averted, but it will be discovered in the next few days.

Martin Brundleformer driver of Williams and McLaren among others, explained to Sky Sports UK to appreciate the attempts made by F1: “I hope that the next change will be the final one, we can't continue playing. I confirm that the worst Sprint is still significantly better than the best FP2. I think Formula 1 should stay away from balance of performance or similar penalties. The inverted grid? If this were to be done, the teams will immediately begin to evaluate on their own how fast or slow to go.”.