On 2 February, the International Federation officially established a new application process to open the doors to potential teams intending to enter Formula 1 in the coming seasons. A decision that does not present a coincidence in this precise historical moment of the Circus, taken not by chance after the continuous declarations on the will of the team Andrettiwho could also knock on the doors of F1 holding a technical partnership with Cadillacs. All this, together with another desire admitted by Benjamin Durand, owner of Panthera Team Asianot forgetting the latest big announcements from Audi and Fordwhich will make their debut or return in view of 2026.

However, despite this opening by the FIA, it is still difficult to think of a starting grid with more cars in the foreseeable future, with eleven or twelve teams which would guarantee the presence of more than twenty cars. A scenario he would like to see a former F1 driver like Martin Brundlenow columnist and commentator for Sky Sports F1. Again through this television platform, the British considered the expansion of the line-up advantageous not only from an economic point of view, but also and above all for the show: “The entry of other teams is a logistical matter as well as a financial one – commented – Will they be able to fit into the pit lane, the paddock, or the starting grid? Personally, I believe that 24 cars is fine; we have 29 races this season, split between 23 grands prix and six sprint races, with 20 cars on the grid. Personally, I don’t think the show is enough, and I think there may be an opportunity. What I find most interesting is that all the world’s automakers are totally focused on electric vehicles. Yet, if you look at Ford’s announcement, you appreciate the idea of ​​technology, sustainability and sustainable fuels. So it’s interesting that they want to be involved in Formula 1.”

In conclusion, Brundle finally commented on the number of manufacturers who have formalized their intention to take part in the world championship 2026also recalling some critical moments experienced in the recent past: “I gave an interview about the upcoming new documentary ‘Brawn’ – has explained – and in 2008-2009 Honda withdrew and in the same period we lost Super Aguri. The following year, BMW had done the same, and then Toyota again. We were terrified from the prospect of having to put in Cosworth engines and the Judds, and suddenly here we are with six builders who have signed on for the long term. So all in all, great news for F1.”