Who instead of Mattia Binotto? It will be the question that Ferrari fans (and others) will most likely ask themselves during the winter. There is probably a name, if not even a replacement, but no official announcements will arrive from Maranello before New Year’s Eve, also because Binotto will formally remain in his position as team principal until December 31st before definitively leaving office following his resignation, accepted on Tuesday.

According to Martin brundle, the next number one on the Red wall will have to be a name like Jean Todt, a foreigner with a personality, capable of detaching himself from the pressure of the Italian media and managing communication in the best possible way, an aspect that Binotto was able to achieve in part. Speaking at the Guild of Motoring Writers annual dinner in London, the former British racing driver said that “in Ferrari you work for a country, not just for a team. They’ve lost their technical director and their team principal, so unless they can find someone very, very good to replace him right away, it all seems a bit strange. For a job like this you have to speak Italian: I think the problem also concerns nationalities. If you look at their last drivers title (2007, nda), they had a Frenchman at the wall (Todt, ed.), an English man (Ross Brawn, ed.) and a South African (Rory Byrne, ed.). Maybe that’s what they need: people who aren’t fully exposed to the Italian media“.

To be honest, even the current geography of the wall is quite varied, since Laurent is there Mekies as sports director and Iñaki Rueda as head of race strategy. However, it is not excluded that the managing director Benedetto Vigna and the president John Elkann have made evaluations of this type, considering that many of the candidates to replace Binotto are precisely foreigners: one above all the Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseuralthough there doesn’t seem to be much enthusiasm about him.