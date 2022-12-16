L’Audi intends to enter Formula 1 in grand style, not only limiting itself to the acquisition of the shares of Sauber, but trying to organize well in advance the technical organizational chart which from 2026 will have to be able to put on the track a car capable of dealing with the best on the grill. After the rumors about a possible and tempting offer that arrived on Mattia Binotto’s table and after confirming an interest in the future for Carlos Sainz, the Ingolstadt management scored a breakthrough, i.e. convinced Andreas Seidl to leave his role as McLaren team principal to join the Sauber team as managing director as early as 2023. A negotiation carried out in silence and quickly made official, but well known by the parties involved, given that the Woking team was not unprepared and immediately communicated the promotion of Andrea Stella to team principal.

“There are no doubts, Seidl’s loss is bad news for McLaren“, noted the former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle in his analysis a Sky Ukadding: “The German has had an important link with the Volkswagen group and with Porsche for many years and therefore I can understand the reasons for his choice and why McLaren hastened its farewell. But all this is not what they needed.” And the farewell of the team principal will inevitably cause gods doubts in Lando Norris for the future: “The positive thing is that McLaren will have a new wind tunnel for 2024. But Lando will ask, ‘Why did Andreas jump ship? What could Andreas have seen in Audi to much prefer it to McLaren? In addition, Piastri will also be disappointed, because he has been negotiating with Andreas all the time. Lando is very close to Zak Brown and knows they are doing a great job and that there are some great structures in the team. I won’t panic for them, but that certainly doesn’t read as good news“, concluded the Englishman.