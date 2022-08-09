The first week of summer hiatus focused on the numerous market news drivers that, were it not for the announcement of the retirement of Sebastian Vettel at the end of the season, they probably would never have been so hot and full of voices. Instead, on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the German Aston Martin ‘decided’ to kick off all this, going so far as to say “enough” to a world in which he has won a lot. Yet, if you analyze his palmarès, one realizes that most of the successes achieved came in the first part of his adventure in F1, and then melted towards the last few years, until he became aware that he no longer had the cards in rule to fight for victory.

An aspect also noticed by a former Formula 1 driver like Martin Brundlewho wanted to summarize the 35-year-old’s experience in the top flight, thus describing it in his own column on Sky Sports: “It seems very little time since he was a BMW test driver 15 years ago – commented – to then place himself on the starting grid at the wheel of the Toro Rosso, with the air of a freshly graduated university student enjoying life. He has won four world championships and 53 races, third in the all-time F1 standings, and remains the youngest world champion ever. He will also be only 35 years old, but has forged ahead“.

Four world titles won consecutively with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, before moving on to Ferraribut without realizing the dream of a fifth world championship dressed in red: “14 of Seb’s overall victories have been with Ferrari over six seasons – added Brundle – which is perhaps more than anyone can imagine since the adventure did not go very well. I asked Christian Horner on Sky Sports F1 if he thought Seb had made a mistake leaving Red Bull for Ferrari at the end of 2014, and he was very clear that he felt it was the right move for him at the time. Anyway, Sebastian is a true champion and a great human being, and it was a pleasure to comment on his career ”.