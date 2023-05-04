The constant changes

Over the past few seasons, Formula 1 has introduced numerous changes to the technical regulations, from aerodynamics to power units, up to the tire sector. Some changes have already been implemented, while other rules will come into force in the next championships, with the most important involving the engines. Speaking of the latter, the main objective of Formula 1 is to make the more sustainable category and pay attention to consumption, which is what could also happen with tyres.

Goodbye to electric blankets?

Everything revolves around the theme of electric blanketsi.e. the tools used by teams to increase the temperature some tyres. In this way, with an adequate level of tire heat, drivers can take to the track with the guarantee of tires that grip more to the ground than cold ones, with a lower risk of losing control of the car. In recent seasons, however, Formula 1 has gradually reduced the maximum tire temperature level, from 100° to 70° degrees, until it reaches 50th set by this championship.

The controversies

The final objective, which is the one that causes the most discussion, is however that oftotal abolition of electric blankets starting with the world 2024. A decision that has not yet been made official, but which has raised numerous controversies on the part of the teams and above all the riders, who believe in this choice dangerous for safety on the track. At the basis of this decision there would be not only the objective of making F1 more sustainable, by decreasing the consumption of electricity, but also less expensive.

All nonsense for Brundle

As mentioned, many pilots are against this potential decision, and among them there is also Martin Brundle. The Briton, actually a former pilot and now a columnist for Sky Sportsreturned to the topic after what happened in 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps with the accident of Antonio Fuoco. The Ferrari driver had in fact lost control of the car after leaving the pits with unheated tires, and the episode prompted Brundle to protest the possible ban on tyrewarmers with this message published on his profile Twitter: “It does not make sense that F1 bans tire heating – he wrote – cars will crash, negating any cost and efficiency savings. Drivers and marshals are most at risk. The most expensive and inefficient way of heating racing tires during testing, practice, qualifying and racing is to use an F1 car.”