Daniel Ricciardo did not want to drive in the rear, but he now gets into the slowest car in the field.

If there is one Formula 1 driver who has the favor factor, it is Daniel Ricciardo. There is therefore no one who begrudges him his brand new seat at AlphaTauri. Aside from Nyck de Vries maybe.

The return of the cheerful Australian can therefore count on many positive reactions. Still, there were some surprised looks. For example with Martin Brundle. His first reaction was: “Wow, is he really going to do that?” so he says to himself Sky Sports.

Martin Brundle is therefore surprised by this move from Ricciardo. This, of course, has everything to do with his previous statements. Daniel Ricciardo had indicated that he only wanted to return in a competitive car.

If there’s one thing the current AlphaTauri isn’t, it’s competitive. The team is firmly at the bottom of the championship, with only two meager points. Now the McLaren could not compete for podiums last year either, but at least there were still points to be gained.

Nevertheless, Martin Brundle can understand Ricciardo’s choice. Racing in the sim for six months and not being a Formula 1 driver must have hit him hard, Brundle thinks. That’s why he understands the appeal of being back on the grid.

One more thing: there are potential ‘growth opportunities’ at AlphaTauri. After all, there is the necessary speculation about Perez’s seat. If Ricciardo has a chance at that, being in the rear for half a year is of course not so bad.

That doesn’t mean there’s no pressure on him: “He absolutely has to beat Tsunoda,” said Brundle. “He has to outperform him in quali and races, that’s a given.” If Ricciardo wants to prove that he has a future in F1, he will have to work hard.

