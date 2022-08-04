The Hungarian Grand Prix, the last to be staged before the summer break now underway, gave fans many insights into what happened at the Hungaroring, on and off the track; among these, in addition to the mistakes made by the Ferrari pit wall, there is in particular the announcement of the retirement from competitions of Sebastian Vettel, communicated even before PL1. At the end of the race weekend, the official status of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin for 2023just to replace the four-time world champion.

Two episodes, which took place within a few days of each other, which attracted the attention of a former F1 driver like Martin Brundlenow engaged in the role of commentator and columnist for Sky Sports. The Englishman, in addition to having concentrated on the temporal coincidence of the announcements, also focused on the relations between Alonso and theAlpinesuch as to have prompted the Spaniard to migrate towards Silverstone, that is, towards Aston Martin: “The timing of Vettel’s retirement made even more sense when Fernando Alonso was surprisingly announced as his successor on Monday morning. – he explained in his column on the official website of the broadcaster – it seems Alpine was unable or unwilling to offer Alonso a two-year contract, while his contract with Aston Martin is officially described as multi-year. Besides, he stayed pretty disappointed as his teammate, Esteban Oconbehaved towards him during the challenges in Alpine, instead of pointing all weapons at his rivals ”.

Regardless of what happened with the French team, Brundle already foresees a particularly positive future for Alonso, who will be able to make sparks in Aston Martin: “Fernando is a force of nature on and off the track, and he will push the team a lot – he added – these days it has softened a bit, but will be able to make sparks when it becomes part of the Stroll family ‘firm’. I remember interviewing him on the Abu Dhabi starting grid in 2018 and he was very convinced that that was indeed the end of his F1 career, but now he will be on the grid at least until the end of 2024, at the age of 43 and with 400 F1 races to his credit. Extraordinary”.