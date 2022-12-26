“Zero damage throughout 2022, then in Brazil he met a certain Mercedes driver”. Christian Horner and Helmut Marko regarding the 2022 budget cap have always underlined that they were the team among the least prone to accidents in the season now closed. The most expensive one was that of Sergio Perez in Monaco in Qualifying, precisely the one of discord and painted by Verstappen’s entourage as a voluntary error artfully committed by the Mexican to ruin the last assault on the front row by the world champion in charge.

Verstappen, on the other hand, never had an accident in 2022, but destroyed a wing in a battle with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil. After dueling for several laps without problems with George Russell in the Sprint of the previous day at the start of the Grand Prix on the occasion of the restart Verstappen he tried to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the outside exaggerating and not getting the necessary space from the latter in Turn-2 to avoid contact.

“It was not a racing accident”Hamilton immediately declared hotly and actually the Stewards agreed with the seven-time world champion by punishing the two-time world champion with five second penalty for causing a collision by searching inside Hamilton for a space that wasn’t there.

According to Karun Chandhok Max Verstappen is only so aggressive towards Lewis Hamilton because the latter is the real king of the castle to be thrown off the throne by the new generation led by the Dutch. The Mercedes driver already on the occasion of the controversial contact at the Copse in 2021 on the occasion of the British Grand Prix had clearly said that he was not like the other drivers and that in the face of Verstappen’s maneuvers he did not lift his foot. Martin Brundle, ex-racer now columnist for Sky Sports UKbelieves that Hamilton ‘learned’ to fight fire with fire: “I have no doubts that Max sets the limits differently in the duel with Hamilton, and also Lewis decided to fight fire with fire. Max could have used the curb more and lifted his foot off the gas a little, but this is not racing”Brundle’s words.