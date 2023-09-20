Brundle’s gaffe

For many seasons now British spectators have been watching Formula 1 on Sky SportsF1 they are used to witnessing thrilling pre-race interviews by former driver Martin Brundle, now an appreciated TV commentator following the Circus. Recently Brundle had been the protagonist of several small ‘controversies’ when, in an attempt to obtain some declarations from personalities from the world of entertainment present on the starting grid of some particularly glamorous GPs, he had instead been rejected in a rather harsh manner by the bodyguards of the VIP in question. This time, before the start of the Singapore Grand Prix, however, it was Brundle himself who ended up at the center of the controversy.

The 64-year-old Sky commentator was busy collecting before the race Oscar Piastri’s statementsrepresenting McLaren, when he suddenly became distracted and turned his attention to another driver, Esteban Ocon, who was passing alongside him at the time.

Um, yes sorry about that Oscar, wasn’t my finest gridwalk moment in 26 years 😳. Just wanted to wish Esteban happy birthday as he strode past, but you were DRS open and full battery and quite rightly dropped me like an Aussie Rules rookie 😁 https://t.co/FOLQv9WyXE — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) September 17, 2023

Clarification via social media

Brundle abruptly interrupted Piastri mid-sentence, leaving the conversation to wish the Alpine driver a happy birthday. A behavior that obviously shocked Piastri at the time and was criticized on social networks by many viewers.

Even before Brundle’s apologies towards Piastri arrived, the Australian had already nipped the controversy in the bud, publishing a jokey message on Twitter in which he invited the journalist to finish the half-finished interview in Suzuka. “Do we want to finish the interview with Suzuka? – he wrote addressing Brundle, also publishing an amused emoticon and adding – anyway for what it’s worth, I would have done the same. Happy Birthday Esteban Ocon!”. Also on the popular social network have arrived the Brundle’s apologywho defined the one with Piastri “not my best moment on the grid in 26 years“.