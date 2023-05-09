Leclerc, how many difficulties in Miami

In Baku Charles Leclerc seemed to have given the turning point to his season, with the two pole positions obtained on Friday and Saturday and second place in the Sprint and third in the Sunday race, which seemed to have given him the right motivation for the following races.

Just a week later Formula 1 moved to You love mefor the first of the three appointments in the United States, but Leclerc was unable to confirm the good sensations he had on the SF-23 just a few days earlier, effectively confirming that he has a special feeling with the Azerbaijan track.

Indeed, the Monegasque of Ferrari is went off the track twice practically in the same way, first in Free Practice 2 and then in the decisive phase of qualifying, Q3. The Monegasque explained that he had tried to go beyond the limits of his car to try to conquer pole position, however, attracting some criticism for having only obtained seventh position in the end. Frederic Vasseur shielded the driver, explaining that he preferred this attitude to passive acceptance of the car’s difficulties.

Martin Brundle’s criticisms

Formula 1 fans will remember Martin Brundlewho raced in the top motoring category between 1984 and 1996, who is currently among the lead commentators of the British branch of Sky. The Englishman was harsh towards Leclerc: “He’s destroying a lot of parts at Ferrari and he is wasting opportunities. Maybe he’s the fastest rider on the grid, but he doesn’t seem to recognize what his limitations are. When he was at Sauber I was looking forward to seeing him in a Ferrari but now he has to stop making so many mistakes. For the past couple of years, he’s been riding absolutely to the limit and it’s making him falter.”