The weekend of Miami Grand Prix had started in the best way for the Ferrari, especially during the qualifications; with the pole position of Charles Leclerc and the second position of Carlos Sainz, the Maranello duo was a candidate for a return to victory by monopolizing the first row on the starting grid, only to succumb to the comeback of Max Verstappen during the race. A victory, the second in a row for the Dutchman, made possible also by the potential of the Red Bullespecially taking advantage of the increased speed of the RB18 on the long straights of the US track.

A superiority evident to many, even to the former British driver Martin Brundle. Not surprisingly, through the columns of their editorial for Sky Sports F1the former McLaren and Benetton standard bearer wanted to address ‘advice’ to Ferrari, in order to intervene as soon as possible to resolve the technical gap from rivals before it is too late: “Once again Ferrari was unable to respond to Red Bull’s prodigious straight-line speed, with or without the open DRS rear wing. – has explained – unless they solve the problem with less drag at high speed, the world championship will go to Red Bull“.

Regardless of what Ferrari developments will be or not, Brundle wanted to praise the top four, focusing in particular on Sainz: “It was another drive as impressive as it was mature from both Verstappen and Leclerc, but the Ferrari drivers can no longer overtake as Leclerc did with Verstappen in Bahrain – he added – while Sainz lived a weekend a lot important for your trust, as the Ferrari duo took the podium together for the third time in five races this season. He hadn’t completed a lap in the previous two races and had another major crash in practice. He kept his cool and was good at keeping Perez at bay, who was on fresh medium compound tires, even though he had an engine problem “.

In conclusion, the British underlined the wasted opportunity of the Ferrari garage, which did not call any of its drivers back to the pit lane during the Safety Car: “The Red certainly regrets not having allowed at least one of its cars to return during the inevitable VSC and the Safety Car – he added – when Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris in a relatively narrow part of the track. Verstappen had just crossed the line when the Virtual Safety Car was declared ”.