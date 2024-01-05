The new routes

In recent years Formula 1 has expanded to new markets, with the creation of city circuits becoming part of the calendar. The most obvious examples, as well as the most recent, can be found in the United States, where the Circus he first landed at You love me and then returned after 41 years to Las Vegasalbeit on a different layout than that of Caesars Palace in the early 1980s.

USA, Middle East and beyond

Added to this, there are other projects underway that could lead to new entries both in the rest of the world and in Europe. Here too, the most discussed element is related to Spain, which from 2026 should say goodbye to Barcelona to host the Grand Prix of Madrid, on the semi-city circuit of the capital. GP's entry into new markets, especially in Middle Eastare also supported by the president and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicaliwhich did not guarantee the permanence of the most historic and traditional slopes.

The role of classic GPs

A phenomenon that even a former Formula 1 driver underlined as Martin Brundle, today a television commentator and commentator. For the Brit it is right that the Circus opens up to new markets, but this does not mean he has to give up the great classics that have been on the calendar for decades: “I think we have a lot of high-level events now – declared a Sky Sports F1 – when I was driving, Monaco was the only jewel in the crown, but now there are these incredible circuits in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Bahrain, Miami, Las Vegas and so on. I think there needs to be a balance in terms of historic races. We have some real classics in the lineup, and you can build as many new circuits as you want, but it will be a long time before they have the same heritage as Spa, Monza, Suzuka or Silverstone. Munich too is part of this list.”

Be careful in Monte Carlo

Limited to the appointment in Principality, Brundle also highlighted some flaws related to the spectacle of this event: “Sometimes in Monte Carlo there is a wet race, a safety car period or a red flag, and this creates emotions in the race – he continued – but I also understand that it can get boring and that qualifying is more spectacular. In any case, Formula 1 will think very carefully before eliminating Monaco from the program, and it should do so.”