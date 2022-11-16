The F1 paddock is already on its way to Abu Dhabi, where the last GP of the 2022 season will take place this weekend. Brazil gave George Russell his first career win and Mercedes its first sharp note of the season, also topped off by a splendid one-two, but to be at the center of attention – despite an anonymous sixth place in the race – was once again Max Verstappen.

On Sunday at Interlagos the two-time world champion first collided with the Mercedes of his arch-rival Lewis Hamilton, collecting a five-second penalty, and then in the closing laps flatly refused to help his teammate Sergio Pereznot giving him back the sixth position that the Mexican had given him to allow him to attack the cars of Alonso and Leclerc and which would have been very useful for Perez in view of the duel with the Monegasque for second place in the championship.

Verstappen’s behavior has been highly criticized, not only by Perez, but by the majority of fans. To justify his lack of cooperation, the Dutchman referred to “his personal reasons“. Many have seen in her gesture a revenge – served decidedly cold – for thePerez’s accident in Monte Carlo qualifying. In fact, according to Verstappen that crash, which put an end to qualifying guaranteeing Perez a better starting position than his teammate, was voluntary. However, even this thesis seems rather weak to justify the unavailability to give up a sixth place which in Verstappen’s triumphant season meant nothing.

The former English pilot Martin Brundlea popular television commentator for over 20 years, denounced Verstappen’s gesture in his usual editorial for Sky Sports F1. According to him, this attitude is bound to come back to haunt the Red Bull home champion. “This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s the brutal world of F1, but it still takes friends and respect – underlined Brundle, pointing the finger at the extremely tough attitude shown by Verstappen also on the radio and during the post-race interviews – and giving Sergio a poor sixth place now that the championship is already in his pocket wouldn’t have cost Max anything. It’s the second boomerang in two races that has come back to haunt Max”he concluded.