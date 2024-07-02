The former pilot goes on the attack

Asylum off and on track. Jos Verstappen called Christian Horner’s exclusion from the legends parade at the Austrian Grand Prix a kindergarten prank and our Gianluca Calvaresi titled his reflection on the race at the Red Bull Ring ‘Formula 1 Nursery’.

Max Verstappen has said he is focusing on the performance of the car and his job despite the ongoing feud between his father Jos Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, but according to the former driver turned pundit Martin Brundle what happened in Austria and Red Bull’s political line on the radio testify that tensions off the track have repercussions on what happens on the track.

“I don’t want to give any mitigating circumstances to Max Verstappen – we read in the latest column by Martin Brundle on Sky Sports F1 UK – but I think the ridiculous argument between his father Jos and Christian Horner had an impact on what happened on the track. The team radio at the end of the race where the Red Bull pit wall basically put all the blame on Norris is hard to swallow, it damages their credibility all round. It was clear that Norris would receive a five-second penalty and everything that happened was totally unnecessary for Red Bull”.