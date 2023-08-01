Binotto, the Alpine suggestion

The recent purge in the house Alpine left many Formula 1 analysts and observers stunned. It is surprising how the French house did not wait for the end of the season or the summer break to fire team principal Otmar Szafnauersports director Alan It remains and free Pat Fry towards Williams. The official farewell arrived in Spa, between one session and another, as if to ensure that he had the maximum spotlight on him and to give the full meaning of the ouster, which also came after having ousted the previous CEO Laurent Rossi.

It wasn’t a very stylish exit from the Alpine top management. Which now, in any case, are looking for replacements. And it is clear that any team that needs a team principal is at least interested in the figure of Mattia Binotto, who worked for Ferrari for 26 years and has recently been the top of the wall. Regardless of how one thinks of his work in Maranello, the engineer from Reggio Emilia has become accustomed to acting under enormous pressure, which in other environments he would find to a lesser extent. But it remains to be seen how interested he really is in a team that has proven to be a powder keg and has changed as many team principals in the last four years.

Brundle’s words

According to Martin brundlehowever, the hypothesis cannot be excluded: “I too have heard the rumors about Binotto in Alpine. Formula 1 is a strange place, you can spread a rumor for fun and see how quickly it becomes fact. But it is a hypothesis that I do not exclude. Binotto has a lot of experienceobviously in the Ferrari system, e knows how to manage a Formula 1 team. Of course it didn’t work out at Ferrari, otherwise it would still be there, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Alpine’s team principal was announced“, this is his comment to his compatriots Sky Sports UK.

“In recent months they have lost Budkowski, Prost, Alonso, Piastri, Szafnauer, Fry and now also Permane. Alan Permane is really important. Whatever I did in F1, I would like it, I would give him a job. He’s a fantastic person: he was already there in 1989 when I drove for Benetton. It almost seems that the last one to leave turns off the lights, but it is clear that other people have to arrive to fill these roles“, he continued. “The situation in Alpine is not particularly rosydespite investing a lot of money. Now the news has come out that their engine is about 30bhp less: it seems that the situation could be improved by looking at the F1 Commission notes, but it is not a good thing for Alpine. PI understand that there will be other staff, even long-standing ones, who will feel it is time to leave. Also because Aston Martin and Sauber – with Audi – are growing, and perhaps another team is on the way. There is a huge demand for experienced F1 people right now“.