“I did not undress and did not bother any children. There were no children there.” Bruna, the 41-year-old transsexual woman beaten on Wednesday by four agents of the local police in Milan, does not compromise on this point. She is originally from Fortaleza, Brazil, but she has been in Milan for 29 years. She is on a bench in a small garden near Via Padova with some friends. She intends to report, even if “I’m still very scared” she tells La Repubblica interviewed by Ilaria Carra.

After the attack with kicks, a truncheon and pepper spray, as seen in the video that went viral, she explains “I was very tired, my eyes were burning and I had pain in my head and side where I took the blows”. While an internal investigation by the local Milanese police and one by the prosecutor is underway, the woman explains her version of the facts for the first time, denying the reconstruction of the Sulpi union according to which Trotter park went around without clothes, annoying passers-by: “I was very agitated yesterday morning, I had quarreled with some South Americans, but it’s not true that I was naked in the park». When the police arrived at the Trotter, they asked her for the documents that the woman did not have with her, to then react aggressively according to the agents: “I was excited – admits Bruna – I’m a very agitated guy, I had been drinking the night before and I had smoked a joint. But I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t hit anyone. I bit my arms out of anger and cut myself.”

Officers then loaded her into the car to take her away. During the journey, however, the woman felt ill, her steering wheel stopped and at that point the woman ran away: “I was afraid they would hit me again: even at the Trotter and in the car they jerked me all over. I hid behind a flowerbed but they found me”. At that point, what the video circulated on social media shows happens, with the attack near Bocconi University while Bruna was helpless on the ground: “I was sitting, she had her arms raised saying not to hit me. Instead I took blows to the head, to the side, to the head again. I felt treated like a dog.” The woman repeatedly asked the officers to stop: “I asked them not to hit me, only the woman in charge was kind to me”. After the attack, Bruna talks about other attacks. She was left in the car handcuffed for twenty minutes outside the police office: “I was hot, my eyes hurt. Even in the car they hit me insulting me ”.