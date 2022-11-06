born a March 2 in Espirito Santo, Brazil, Bruna Rangel quickly established herself in social media modeling, where she is recognized as the fitness guru. She has become very famous for her attractive photos in tiny bathing suits and fiery lingerie that arouses passions.

In Instagram accumulates little more than 4 million 507 thousand followerswho delight in their postcards in which this South American cutie usually flaunts her sensuality, her body sculpted in the gym shows off the work of long hours with incredible results.

Repeatedly, Bruna Rangel has stated that she seeks to inspire people, she launched her own brand of swimwear, Brukinis Brazilian BikinisIn addition, she has been professionally represented by the social media agency all-influence.

But not everything was fame, before he worked in a juice bar inside a local gym, where the clients suggested him to create their accounts of social networks and breaking into the pros as a full-time fitness model, she took them at their word and is one of the most influential today.