Brumotti, robbery in broad daylight. “Dramatic awakening”

Vittorio Brumotti unfortunately he is used to assaults. The correspondent of Strip the Newsin fact, because of his television reports on crime, he often comes targeted. This time however the biker was far from Italy and what happened to him is unbelievable. Brumotti – we read in the Corriere della Sera – was in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Annachiara Zoppas and two of their friends, when it was robbed. It happened on Saturday in broad daylight. “They gave me the soccer of a pistol in head and I woke up on the floor with someone else gun stuck in his mouthit was a terrible time, “says the popular TV personality.

“I was shooting – continues Brumotti – gods video with the bikes on the main strip of the coast when I noticed two guys standing beating. I decide to leave, but shortly after I realize that four boys of color in their 20s follow me by bike »he added. «In a moment they point the gun at mefill me with kicks And punches and lift me up backpack And clock. I’m used to assaults, but this is the record of violence I’ve ever suffered “.

