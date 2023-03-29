Vale informed this Tuesday, the 28th, that it signed an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States. Without admitting or denying the now extinct demands, the mining company will pay US$55.9 million to the SEC.

In April last year, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Vale, accusing the company of fraud by producing “false and misleading” documents about the safety of its dam before the tragedy in Brumadinho (MG), which occurred in January 2019.

The settlement terminates the action and will become effective once ratified by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

In addition, the SEC will not oppose Vale’s motion to reject all allegations that the company acted with fraudulent or reckless intent in connection with its disclosures.

“Vale continues with its commitment to remedy and repair the damage caused by the rupture of the Brumadinho dam in 2019,” the company said in a statement to the market.