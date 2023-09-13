Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 21:44

Vale reported this Tuesday, 12th, that the General Comptroller of the Union (CGU) maintained the fine of approximately R$86.3 million as part of the administrative process of holding Brumadinho responsible, rejecting the request for reconsideration presented by the company.

The mining company, in turn, says that it disagrees with the conviction and that it considers Law 12,846/2013 “inapplicable to the case”, which is why it is adopting the appropriate legal measures at the moment. The fine was applied in August 2022.

Vale also reiterates that, even recognizing the non-existence of acts of corruption, the CGU concluded that it failed to present reliable information in the National Mining Agency (ANM) system in relation to Brumadinho Dam I and that it issued a Declaration of Condition of positive Stability for the structure, in the period from June to September 2018, when, in the opinion of the control body, it should have been negative, circumstances that consisted of an act harmful to the public administration by hindering the inspection of the mining authority.