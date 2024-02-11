Brujas, the bar where only women make cocktails and the wisdom of Mexican shamans is shared

One of the 'bartenders' of Brujas, Charly Ibarra. Image provided by the establishment.

Mystical and empowered. This is the cocktails enjoyed at Brujas, a bar located in the heart of the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City. Founded in 2019 by Walter Meyenberg and with an exclusively female team, it has become a beacon of the Mexican and international cocktail scene, ranking 64th on the prestigious list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2022 and at number 85 in Top 500 Bars.

Challenging stereotypes deeply rooted in the traditionally male figure of bars and mixology, Bruges stands as a pioneering establishment, where all the team members are women. “I always say that, since I arrived in Mexico, it was one of my favorite bars. A place where I felt at home, in an empowered, fun and charming environment. I don't know if I came more as a customer or now that I'm lucky enough to work at the bar,” says Bianca Bertoli, one of the team members. Like a puzzle in which all the pieces fit together, the bar is located in La Casa de Las Brujas, whose name not only refers to the building's resemblance to a witch's hat, but also pays tribute to the legendary Pachita, one of the most relevant shamans in Mexico.

'A very easy death' cocktail, in tribute to Simone de Beauvoir. Image provided by the establishment. Image provided by the establishment.

Its gothic aesthetic, combined with a relaxed atmosphere, creates a captivating atmosphere that envelops visitors from the moment they walk through the door. The bar feels like an intimate and welcoming sanctuary, with wooden walls adorned with black leather furniture. The shelves display a fascinating collection of witchcraft objects, from taxidermy to tablets ouija and old books. Carefully labeled jars contain herbs, roots and fruit peels, essential elements for the combinations they offer. Windows frame the façade of the bar, giving visitors the opportunity to take in both the magic that unfolds inside and the vibrant energy of Mexico City that flows outside. The space, designed by Meyenberg, highlights his special sensitivity towards decoration and concept, without forgetting the acoustic and environmental quality, which reveal her past as a musical artist.

But the magic lies not only in the aesthetics of the place, but also in the cocktail program that pays tribute to the healing traditions of Mexican herbalism. Each drink is a tribute to the grandmothers, great-grandmothers, mothers and healers who, with the help of herbs, flowers and bark, healed broken hearts and fought illnesses.

The latest menu —”Women in action,” launched last year on March 8, International Women’s Day—is a testament to their commitment to 12 cocktails dedicated to notable women who lived at different times, from Simone de Beauvoir to Mexican mural painter Aurora Reyes. The proposal goes beyond being a drinks menu, it is a celebration of the legacy that they provided to our society. Thus, the elaboration inspired by the French philosopher takes the name of one of her works, A very easy deathand his legacy is interpreted with Tío Pepe, Hpnotiq liqueur and lemon soda.