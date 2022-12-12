Sergi Bruguera, during a training session for Spain in the last Davis Cup. @KOSMOS TENNIS / ITF (@KOSMOS TENNIS / ITF)

Sergi Bruguera, captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team for the last four years, will not continue on the bench after having reached an agreement with the federation (RFET) to end the relationship that was born in October 2017, when he took over in substitution of Conchita Martinez. The coach, who had combined his position since May with advising the German Alexander Zverev, was willing to continue, but the board chaired by Miguel Díaz Román has decided to do without him “due to the incompatibility of the two positions”, according to sources from the organism. Now, the main candidate to succeed him is David Ferrer, retired since 2019.

The federation issued a statement on Monday to confirm the departure of Bruguera, 51, who only three weeks ago expressed his intention to continue leading the team after Spain fell in the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Croatia in Malaga. . “If the players want, yes; if so, I’m delighted and if not, too”, said the Catalan, double winner of Roland Garros (1993 and 1994) and medalist at the Sydney Games (1996). However, the bulk of the dressing room is not convinced by the idea that the coach combines the national direction with that of Zverev, currently 12th in the world. Bruguera, for his part, does not want to renounce the link with the German.

The last captain closes his stage after having won 11 of the 15 series in which he has intervened, from more to less. His irruption was accompanied by great success, as Spain obtained its sixth Davis Salad Bowl, in the context of the new format inaugurated in 2019; Later, the performance of his project in the national team competition diminished, and the suspension of 2020 due to the pandemic was followed by the eliminations of last year (group stage) and this last one (quarter-finals) at Martín Carpena. The incorporation of him was endorsed by the hard core of the players, but the opinion of some of these has changed.

In this way, the federation has decided not to extend the contract and is now working on hiring a new captain, although conditioned by economic difficulties. At the moment he is negotiating with Ferrer from Alicante, who offers extensive experience in the ranks of the team and generates consensus among the tennis players. The Valencian made his debut in 2006 and played 20 series, leaving an individual record of 28 wins and five losses. He hung up the racket in May 2019, precisely after falling into the Magic Box against Zverev, with whom he collaborated briefly.

With a formidable curriculum on the ATP circuit (27 titles), the man from Xàbia (40 years old) has been one of the pillars of the golden generation of Spanish tennis and participated in the Salad Bowls achieved in 2008, 2009 and 2011. Since 2019 He has served as director of Godó and this last year he has also organized the Davis Cup, having been hired by the Kosmos Group. His intention now is to take on the new challenge, although for now nothing has come to fruition. “The sports management of the RFET has already started conversations with different candidates”, they specify from the RFET.

