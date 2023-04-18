“The city of Venice can set an example for the rest of the world, promoting a model of sustainability and resilience that has no equal on a global level. We can achieve these goals because the city faces today problems and difficulties many other realities of the world will face in the near future”. She pointed it out Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Veniceduring the conference “The paradox of water: from the water crisis to the example of the MO.SE”, held today in Rome, in the Hall of Parliamentary Groups and organized by Fortune Italia.

“When we lifted the barriers of the MO.SE (Electromechanical Experimental Module) for the first time in October 2020 – said Brugnaro – we found the courage to crown the work of scientists and researchers. The success of the initiative was possible thanks to the precious collaboration between all the institutions involved that operate in the Venice lagoon area. In the next steps it will be essential to continue to keep the institutional promises”.

“The MO.SE will have to be maintained – concluded the mayor – but at the same time it will be essential to invest to safeguard the city, the banks and the coasts. As a lagoon reality we are able to offer concrete facts, we can be a truly unique and revolutionary example of sustainable collaboration. Abroad, the potential of the MO.SE system is well known, we hope that in the near future it will also be evident to our nation”.