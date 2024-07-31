Brugnaro, profits boom for the mayor of Venice investigated for corruption

Investigated? And who cares, since my business is booming and I just pocketed 3.4 million euros. He must think so Louis Brugnarothe mayor of Venice currently under investigation for corruption in an inquiry that is shaking up the city government and has already cost the head of the councilor Renato Boraso.

In fact, last June 26th, the shareholders’ meeting of LB Holding met in Marghera, a company founded in 2017 that groups together all the mayor’s business and which is 100% controlled by the Brugnaro Blind Trust represented at the meeting by the trustee Ivan Anthony Sacks. The trust was created seven years ago by Brugnaro to “separate” his economic interests from his political ones.

The meeting was used to approve the 2023 budget, which closed in the ordinary part with a profit of 8.2 million, almost double the 4.3 million of the previous financial year. The profit was allocated to reserves for 4.8 million while the remaining 3.4 million went to the shareholders, i.e. to the Blind Trust Brugnarothat is, to the mayor as a natural person. The assembly also renewed the board of directors chaired by Giuseppe Venier is composed by Luke Cat And Alessandra Zuin.

It should be noted that the Venetian Venier is also the CEO of Humanthe generalist employment agency which is in fact the main company of Brugnaro and which was merged into the trust together with many others including the Venice Gate and the Veneto Real Estate of which Gatto himself is respectively the sole director and president and the Venice City Park of which Zuin is president. In short, the entire board of LB Holding it is made by people close to the mayor who can therefore “see” very well inside his companies even though the trust is “blind”.

And the renewed board of auditors that should “monitor” the work of the council? Ditto as above because its reconfirmed president is Achilles Callegarowho holds the same position in Umana. Moreover, the Venice prosecutor’s office in the ongoing investigation spoke of “anomalies” regarding the Brugnaro Blind Trust.

The reading of the consolidated balance sheet sees revenues holding at 1.03 billion (from 1.05 billion in 2022) with a profit of 27.4 million (27.8 million the year before) and things are going better this year because as he says Venier in the management report “turnover in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 5.2% on the same period of 2023, reaching 264 million”.

But the report also tells another story, namely that many companies Brugnaro (Umana first) received state aid for a total of 8.6 million during 2023. On August 2, Brugnaro will report on the matter to the city council.