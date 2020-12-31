It had been closed since October, but for the program “La Grande Soirée du 31 à Versailles”, Thursday at 9:10 pm on France 2, the Château des Yvelines is resuming colors. Everything is ready to celebrate the arrival of the new year with great fanfare. The Opéra Royal, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary, will host a unique trio made up of Patrick Bruel, Pascal Obispo, and Vianney.

“What’s amazing is that they all agreed to do things together, to get together”, rejoices Stéphane Bern, who will host the show. In total, around forty artists will have the pleasure of returning to the stage in a spectacular setting. “I am super happy”, testifies Vianney. This meeting turns out to be a real technical challenge for the director of the show, since it will last three hours and thirty minutes. At midnight, an exceptional fireworks display will be fired in the gardens of the castle.

