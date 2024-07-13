F1 after Top Gun

In his film career the producer Jerry Bruckheimer He made successful films like Top Gun and the next one Top Gun: Maverickbut the 80-year-old from Detroit returned to the limelight again at the last British Grand Prix for the official presentation of the trailer for another film that will be released in theaters in June 2025: F1.

The beginning of the project

A film directed by Joseph Kosinski and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton which will see him as the main protagonist Brad Pittwho will play the role of a former driver who returns to Formula 1 at the wheel of the single-seater of the fictional APXGP team. Present at Silverstone, Bruckheimer had the opportunity to talk about the project linked to the making of the film in the F1 Post-Race Show: “Three years ago we came to visit Stefano Domenicali, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and all this wonderful organization of F1, and fortunately they blessed us and told us: ‘Come, join us and see what you can do,’ he explained. and here we are at Silverstone, where the teaser was shown. Lewis Hamilton, who is one of our producers on the film, is keeping an eye on us to make sure the races are fair, and it’s been a phenomenal weekend for us.”

Technologies and stuntmen

Going into more detail about the technology used to make the film, Bruckheimer specified that Brad Pitt himself is actually behind the wheel of the car, and that it is therefore not a question of special effects: “We have 14 cameras that we can put on cars – he added – and they’re smaller than the ones used in Top Gun. They’re also mobile, they can move and turn, which is something we’ve never had before, so the technology is very advanced and the IMAX quality is even better. Brad is at the helm: He spent three months training with top stuntmen. Lewis even told him: ‘Look, you’re doing well,’ and that’s a nice compliment.”

In addition, the producer praised the role of the stunts, finding common ground with the making of Top Gun: “They are men who push themselves to the limit. Whether you’re a fighter pilot or a pilot, you’re on the edge, and we like that. We don’t want them to fall off the cliff, but they are very good at what they do. This film also, It turned me into an F1 fan. I used to be a NASCAR fan, now I’m a F1 fan. I’ve been following the races for three years and watching all the amazing things you guys do. You guys do a phenomenal job promoting the sport and I’m starting to understand it. It took me three years, but I’m starting to understand!”