Brucellosis, the “suspected” epidemic. The state is not intervening, desperate farmers

The farmers from Campania they are desperate, a “suspect” epidemic He’s doing buffalo massacres. It’s about the brucellosis and of tuberculosis and it is killing thousands of animals. The workers in the sector – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – can’t take it anymore. They presented appeals to the TAR against the Campania Region, marched with tractors, threw away milk in protest, carried out hunger strikes. They are not asking for money, but for a national commissioner to put an end to the epidemic and shed light on a matter full of gray areas. He will have a lot to do: in the Caserta area, in 10 years 140 thousand animals have been killed deemed sick people. There are those who had to be sent to the slaughterhouse 600, 800 hoaxes and who lost everythingonly to discover that just 1.4% of those animals were actually infected.

A slaughter – continues Il Fatto – more dramatic than that of swine feverwhich occurred while the Region was managing the epidemic and the State decided to look the other way. Around 12 thousand outbreaks have been found in Italy in 20 years, almost all in the South, especially in Sicily and Campania. In the Caserta area, 350 stables were closed. But the results of the post-mortem analyses, which the Santa Maria Capua Vetere Public Prosecutor’s Office requested from the ASL in 2021, marked a watershed. A mobilization that expands to other regions, Sicily first and foremost. In May, the Minister of Health gave the approval to the appointment of a commissioner national, but the signing of the decree – which should be imminent – has encountered obstacles. Pasquale D’Agostino is one of the farmers affected: “We were abandoned in limbo. We are on hunger strike: forced to slaughter all animals, even if they are healthy. The government intervenes“.

