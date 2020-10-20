Highlights: Brucellosis disease havoc in China, thousands of people infected in many new states

The bacteria of this disease was leaked from biopharm, now the situation is deteriorating

Brucellosis is an animal disease, can also infect humans

Beijing

After the corona virus in China, the risk of infection with bacteria called ‘brucellosis’ is increasing. The number of people infected with this bacteria is continuously increasing in many new states of China. According to Chinese officials, the first case of the disease came to light in July last year following a leak at a biopharmaceutical company. Last month, the Health Commission of Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, reported that 3,245 people have been infected with the bacteria so far.

Disease spread in many new states

In recent times, many cases of bacterial brucellosis have been confirmed in China’s Gansu Province, Shakshani Province and Inner Mongolia. According to experts, the disease can last for a few weeks, months or years. The patient infected with this disease experiences sweating as well as joint and muscle pain. In early September, Chinese media reported that five children in the largest children’s hospital in northwestern China had been infected with the disease.

What is this disease

Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease that affects animals including animals and dogs. If humans come in direct contact with it, then this bacteria can also infect them. The disease also spreads to humans by drinking milk or eating meat of infected animals. A person suffering from this disease gets fever due to cold. Due to too much weakness and fatigue, the patient becomes unconscious after feeling dizzy.

Bacteria spread in China after Corona, more than 3,000 people infected with leaks in vaccine factory

Expired disinfectant use

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some symptoms may remain for a long time if an infection occurs, while others may even go away completely, such as arthritis or swelling in an organ. The Chinese administration has found that the biopharmaceutical plant used expired disinfectants. Brucell vaccine was being made here. Because of this, the bacteria never completely cleared from the factory exhaust.