Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming spoke about the 68-year-old actor’s dementia

The wife of Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, Emma Heming, spoke about her husband’s progressive dementia. Her interview with journalist Hoda Kotb quotes Daily Mail.

The artist’s 45-year-old wife said that 68-year-old Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia, which leads to a gradual loss of cognitive abilities. She called the Die Hard star’s condition serious.

“I learned how difficult it is to have dementia. It’s hard for the family too. Bruce, me, and the girls are the same. Those who say dementia runs in the family are right,” Heming said, speaking of her daughters with Willis, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8.

The journalist asked if the actor understood what was happening, or at least part of it. In response, Heming suggested that Willis may be out of touch with reality.

In September, it became known that the actors and former spouses, 68-year-old Bruce Willis and 60-year-old Demi Moore, had their first granddaughter. The couple’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis wrote about this on social networks, adding that the newborn, born on April 18, was named Luetta Isley Thomas Willis.