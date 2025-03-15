Emma Hemming Willisher husband’s main caregiver, actor Bruce Willis – who suffers dementia – has issued a statement after the death of Gene hackman And his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

An investigation by local authorities in New Mexico concluded last week that Arakawa, 65, died of a strange respiratory disease about seven days before her husband, which would lead to concluding that he would have happened One week alone, disoriented and increasingly malnourished.

The Alzheimer’s suffering from Hackman led experts to suspect that he could not realize the death of his wife and, consequently, could not ask for help. The 95 -year -old man was also found lifeless near the entrance of his home in Santa Fe, apparently after having suffered a fall.

The model and actress heming Willis, of 46 yearshe commented through Instagram that he expected that the tragic deaths of the couple, along with one of their dogs, would drive people to reflect on the “broader story”: “I really think there is something to learn.”

“Caregivers also need attention. They are vital and it is essential that we are there so that they can continue to be there for themselves, “he said.” I think there is the wrong idea that caregivers have everything resolved, everything under control. I do not agree. ”

Vulnerability and its companions

Her husband, actor Bruce Willis, diagnosed her Frontotemporal dementia in 2023a year after announcing your Afasia retirement, a language disorder. It is rumored that he can no longer speak.

His wife, his daughters and his ex -wife Demi Moore, have been praised for its frankness When talking about their illness and the support they provide. Heming Willis’s memories about his work as a caregiver The unexpected tripwill be published in September. “It is essential to have easily available resources and information,” he said about the book.

The circumstances of Hackman’s death have significantly affected the legacy of one of Hollywood’s most extolled stars. Now, the difficult situation of the couple highlights the Obstacles faced by vulnerable elderly and those who take care of them.