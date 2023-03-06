The actor suffers from dementia, has trouble recognizing people and being in a crowd

Riccardo Cristilli – Los Angeles

Bruce Willis he is ill, by now his condition has been known to all for some time. The actor of many action films, who made us entertain and excite, suffer from dementia, difficulty speaking and recognizing loved ones. Being in the crowd, meeting so many people, is becoming more and more difficult for him every day. Because of this his wife Emma Heming Willis launched an appeal on Instagram to the paparazzi, they reproach their attitude in search of a photo of her husband.

the appeal of the wife of bruce willis — Emma Heming Willis politely and kindly on social media, she asked for a similar attitude to the paparazzi who often surround them: "I appeal to photographers, cameramen who are always trying to get exclusive images of my husband, please keep your distance. I know he is your work but respect it". The woman's message comes after some situations in which the actor was out with other people who were trying to help and protect him, but ending up immortalized by photos and videos.

against the paparazzi — There wife of Bruce Willis she then scolded all those who try to get her husband’s attention by yelling: “Please don’t scream, don’t ask him how he is or anything, don’t make too much noise. Give him his space. Let whoever is accompanying him somewhere, can do it in complete safety.” A simple request from Bruce Willis’ family to allow him to live a peaceful life, as peaceful as possible in this delicate phase of his illness.

bruce willis disease — About a year ago the family of Bruce Willis, both the current wife and the previous one Demi Moore, that his five daughters, publicly revealed that the actor de The sixth sense, Of Die Hard suffered from aphasia, a neurological disease that affects the ability to communicate and recognize people. A condition that has recently degenerated into dementia. In recent weeks, Willis' mom has shared how she's not sure if her son recognizes her.

what is frontotemporal dementia — Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. It is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss and progressive deterioration of neurons in specific areas of the Central Nervous System. His wife Emma, ​​always on social media, asked for advice from other people who find themselves in the same situation to understand how to safely deal with her husband’s illness. Bruce Willis will be 68 on March 19.