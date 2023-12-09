Hollywood was shocked after Bruce Willis, 68, made public that he suffers from frontotemporal dementia. This brain disorder causes alterations in speech and motor abilities, which would have severely complicated his physical and mental state in recent months. What happened? Find out in the following note.

How is Bruce Willis’ health?

Despite the faith and hope of his family, Bruce Williams’ diagnosis is not favorable and it seems that it only gets worse with each passing day, according to testimonies from close sources given to Us Weekly.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months there have been many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the entire family together even more. “No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they are soaking up every moment they spend with him,” noted one of the sources.

The family of the ‘Hard to Kill’ singer has dedicated themselves completely to his recovery, seeking to ensure that he is always accompanied: ““Bruce receives 24-hour care, at least one family member is always with him.”

Emma Heming, the interpreter’s husband, and Willis’ five daughters have published various videos of the actor’s recovery process, although it seems that his health has not reached a good conclusion.

What did Bruce Willis’ family say about his illness?

When his diagnosis was made public, Bruce Willis’ wife and daughters revealed the complications he suffers from. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one of the symptoms of the illness Bruce faces,” they said in a joint statement.

