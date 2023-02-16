Not long ago it was confirmed that the actor Bruce Willis He has left the world of acting, and that is because he suffered from a disease whose specific name had not been clear. And although there has not been an improvement as is, it has finally been said exactly what it is that she has, information that was revealed to the media hours ago.

First, they talk about the actor suffering from frontotemporal dementia, one of the most common forms of dementia that a person under 60 can experience. Initially he had been diagnosed aphasia, which makes it difficult for people to speak. But after seeing how health progressed, the verdict we know now was reached.

Through a statement, it is stated that there is no cure as is, but that it is expected to find a way to combat it over time. Added to this are the words of thanks to the media and people who have been concerned about Willis.

Here is a fragment of the statement released by his family:

Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and raise awareness about important issues both in public and in private. We know in our hearts that if I could today, I would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families.

For now, we will have to continue receiving new news.

Via: BBC

Editor’s note: It’s kind of sad that these kinds of public figures end up so badly, despite being really nice people. Hopefully things get better for good old Bruce Willis.