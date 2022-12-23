USA. – Just a few days ago a person close to the actor’s family Bruce Willis detailed for an American portal that the daughters, wife and ex-wife were praying for “A Christmas Miracle” for the protagonist of the “Die Hard” franchise after being diagnosed with aphasia disease.

However, in these December times the people close to the actor as their daughters Rumer, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle have been closer to Bruce Willis. In addition, his ex-wife Demi Moore recently published a photograph where the current wife of the actor Emma Hemming together with his other two firstborn Mabel and Evelyn they celebrated the Christmas holidays emotionally together with the interpreter from Germany.

However, after it was announced that Bruce Willis was going to retire from the artistic medium at the beginning of 2022 due to aphasia diseasethe family of the 67-year-old actor increasingly sees the actor deteriorated, because the condition of aphasia affects the way in which patients communicate, writing and written and oral language.

Despite the alarming illness suffered by the actor, good news has come into the life of Bruce Willis, since recently “the Christmas miracle” came trueSo, through Instagram the artist’s eldest daughter, 34-year-old Rumer Glen Willis ad with an emotional message is expecting the first grandchild of his father Bruce and his mother Demi Moore.

Distinguished celebrities have celebrated the good news of the pregnancy of the firstborn of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Who, like her parents, Rumer Willis is dedicated to art and has had a long journey in the artistic field. And with some moving images, the future parents showed their pregnant belly, stating that the actor will be a grandfather for the first time.