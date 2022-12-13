Bruce Willis’ health continues to deteriorate. The 67-year-old actor suffers from aphasia, a highly disabling disorder that forced him to retire from the stage. The Hollywood star is spending the Christmas holidays surrounded by the affection of his family. “They know that Bruce won’t be there forever – reveals a source to RadarOnline.com -, so they are enjoying every single moment together”.

And we all hope together for a Christmas miracle for the 67-year-old actor suffering from aphasia, a disabling disease that forced him to leave the stage. “He He doesn’t talk anymore and he doesn’t understand much what the others are saying anymore. He looks like he’s slipping further and further away,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com.

Surrounding the Hollywood star are his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel (10 years old) and Evelyn (8). But also the ex Demi Moore and the three daughters born from their marriage, Rumer (34), Scout (31) and Tallulah (28).

Right now it would be his wife Emma the voice of the actor who is no longer able to communicate. “There are days where you see glimpses of old Bruce, but they are short and less and less frequent,” adds the source. “It feels like Bruce is slipping further and further away from them, and it breaks their hearts.”

“Daughters can’t imagine Christmas without Bruce,” concludes the source. It’s painful to see him deteriorate but all they can do is tell him they love him and pray for a Christmas miracle.”

Aphasia is a degenerative disease in which you lose the ability to express yourself through speech or writing or to understand the meaning of the words spoken or written by others. It is due to alteration of the upper nerve centers and pathways.