How is Bruce Willis today? Unfortunately, his wife was unable to hold back her tears and the actor’s condition is not improving

Some time has passed since the sad news of his illness Bruce Willis and his retirement from the acting world. But how is the actor today? Unfortunately, the situation is not at all easy. His wife told the latest updates, in tears, during an interview with the Today Show.

Emma Heming explained her husband’s condition they don’t improve and who is trying to learn, also thanks to the help of the best experts, everything related to frontotemporal dementia. Every day she tries her hardest, but she is tough and often just wants to collapse.

I’m learning that dementia is hard. It takes a toll on the diagnosed person and the family. And also for Bruce, for me and for our daughters. We talk about it openly. It was important to me to tell our daughters what is happening to their dad. I don’t want there to be any embarrassment or shame over Bruce’s diagnosis.

When the journalist asked the woman if Bruce Willis is aware of what is happening to him and of his illness, unfortunately without a cure, Emma she couldn’t hold back her tears:

It’s not easy to establish.

The actor’s agony was long and painful, until the certain diagnosis and today it is increasingly difficult every day. Initially, doctors had talked about aphasia. After careful visits, given the increasingly worsening symptoms, the truth arrived: frontotemporal dementia. It is a condition that attacks the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, leading to personality, movement, muscle, swallowing problems, inability to speak, understand, and personality changes. Sometimes, the affected person cannot even recognize those around him. The disease, to date, it doesn’t have a cure.

Bruce Willis is no longer the same and his wife tries to take care of him every day as best she can. Luckily, theirs is one large extended family and he can also count on the support of his ex-wife Demi Moore.